Rocket Lab Delays Planned Rocket Launch for More Ground Tests

Rocket Lab's quest to test out reusable rocket features will need to wait a little longer. The California-based company announced today (Nov. 29) that it needs to hold off on its planned launch attempt for now to do more testing.

"We're standing down from today's launch attempt to conduct further tests on ground systems," Rocket Lab said in a tweet. "We'll update with a new target launch date soon. The window remains open until 12 December."

The company's two-stage Electron booster was supposed to send seven satellites into Earth orbit from New Zealand today at 3:20 a.m. EST (9:20 p.m. local time; 0820 GMT). Also on board the rocket is a Japanese spacecraft that is expected to create artificial meteor showers. However, for now the payloads are simply on hold for a future launch date in December.

Reusability will also play a big role in this mission as Rocket Lab aims for lower launch costs in the future. Electron will include sensors to record its telemetry (flight information) to help Rocket Lab snatch the rocket out of mid-air in future missions, using a helicopter.

SpaceX and Blue Origin are two other rocket companies that use reusable rockets, by bringing down their boosters for a vertical touchdown (with the help of engines that slow their descent). Electron, which is a smaller rocket designed to send smaller satellites into space, cannot do the same thing without extensive modifications, Rocket Lab CEO Peter Beck has said.

The company spends about 70% of its money and time on every Electron build working on the rocket's first stage, so if Rocket Lab can make those reusable it will allow the company to push out Electrons much faster, Beck told Space.com in September.

The upcoming launch will be Rocket Lab's 10th mission, which the company nicknames "Running Out of Fingers."

