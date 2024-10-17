Relive SpaceX's epic Starship launch (and rocket catch) in these jawdropping photos and video
The photos look like space art, but they're 100% real.
Fresh images of Starship's flight test on Sunday (Oct. 13) look like incredible abstract art from space.
SpaceX released the photos late Tuesday (Oct. 15) to celebrate the fifth test flight of its Starship megarocket, which saw the vehicle's Super Heavy first stage caught by launch tower "chopsticks" seven minutes after liftoff.
The Starship upper stage — known as Starship, or simply Ship — did a suborbital space cruise for about an hour before splashing down in the Indian Ocean as planned. The newest photos from SpaceX were beamed to Earth via the company's Starlink internet satellites, showing the spacecraft at various phases of its mission.
SpaceX officials shared the images on X, formerly Twitter, which is owned by Elon Musk — the founder and CEO of SpaceX. "Starship on its fifth flight test. Views powered by @Starlink," the laconic post read.
Related: SpaceX plans to catch Starship upper stage with 'chopsticks' in early 2025, Elon Musk says
Musk reposted the newest photos on X but did not make a comment. That said, he has been sharing a lot of footage of and reaction to the latest Starship flight. "Sometimes things do work after all," Musk joked in one post Tuesday, referring to the Super Heavy catch by the "chopsticks" on the launch tower.
SpaceX aims to go a step further with Starship catching in the near future, Musk pledged in yet another post on X.
Get the Space.com Newsletter
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
On top of snagging Super Heavy around the seven-minute mark, SpaceX wants to catch the 165-foot-tall (50 meters) Ship after that spacecraft completes its work.
Musk did not release exact timing, but said he is hopeful the milestone will come "early next year."
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.
Elizabeth Howell (she/her), Ph.D., is a staff writer in the spaceflight channel since 2022 covering diversity, education and gaming as well. She was contributing writer for Space.com for 10 years before joining full-time. Elizabeth's reporting includes multiple exclusives with the White House and Office of the Vice-President of the United States, an exclusive conversation with aspiring space tourist (and NSYNC bassist) Lance Bass, speaking several times with the International Space Station, witnessing five human spaceflight launches on two continents, flying parabolic, working inside a spacesuit, and participating in a simulated Mars mission. Her latest book, "Why Am I Taller?", is co-written with astronaut Dave Williams. Elizabeth holds a Ph.D. and M.Sc. in Space Studies from the University of North Dakota, a Bachelor of Journalism from Canada's Carleton University and a Bachelor of History from Canada's Athabasca University. Elizabeth is also a post-secondary instructor in communications and science at several institutions since 2015; her experience includes developing and teaching an astronomy course at Canada's Algonquin College (with Indigenous content as well) to more than 1,000 students since 2020. Elizabeth first got interested in space after watching the movie Apollo 13 in 1996, and still wants to be an astronaut someday. Mastodon: https://qoto.org/@howellspace