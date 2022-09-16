The queue for the queen: Huge line of Elizabeth II mourners visible from space (satellite photos)

By Elizabeth Howell
published

Hundreds of thousands of people will join 'The Queue' in London to pay respect to Queen Elizabeth II.

man with british flag standing on bridge looking at lineup of people
The Queue to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II is about 6 miles (10 km) long at its longest extent. (Image credit: Loic Venance/AFP via Getty Images)

A massive queue of mourners for Queen Elizabeth II is visible from space.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to join a lineup, called 'The Queue' by locals, stretching 6 miles (10 km) through central London and along the Thames River from her lying-in-state location at Westminster Hall.

Maxar Technologies satellites spotted the Queue from space at 12:01 p.m. local time Friday (Sept. 16), the company tweeted (opens in new tab), roughly halfway through the five days allocated for the public to see Her Majesty through Sunday (Sept. 18).

Hundreds of portable toilets, a wristband system and 1,000 security personnel and volunteers are managing the massive crowds, waiting for a reported 24 hours or more in a constantly moving line. Live updates are available through YouTube (opens in new tab) on where the line is at this moment.

Related: NASA, other space agencies mourn passing of Queen Elizabeth II

See more

The Queue has become a shared experience for the United Kingdom and London in particular, generating dry wit (opens in new tab) even as the community comes together to pay their respects.

Well-wishers stand in the queue in Southwark Park for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 16, 2022 in London, England. (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)
 (opens in new tab)

"We are honoring two great British traditions: loving the Queen and loving a queue," Stephen Cottrell, the Archbishop of York, told people in line on Wednesday (Sept. 14), according to Reuters (opens in new tab).

A massive queue of mourners waits to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II.

A massive queue of mourners waits to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II. (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)

The Royal Family conveyed their thanks via social media.

"We have been overwhelmed by the tide of emotion that has engulfed us and the sheer number of people who have gone out of their way," the Earl of Wessex, who is the Queen's youngest child and brother of King Charles III, said via the Royal Family's official Twitter account (opens in new tab).

Follow Elizabeth Howell on Twitter @howellspace (opens in new tab). Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom (opens in new tab) and on Facebook (opens in new tab)

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Elizabeth Howell
Elizabeth Howell
Staff Writer, Spaceflight

Elizabeth Howell, Ph.D., is a staff writer in the spaceflight channel since 2022. She was contributing writer for Space.com (opens in new tab) for 10 years before that, since 2012. As a proud Trekkie and Canadian, she also tackles topics like diversity, science fiction, astronomy and gaming to help others explore the universe. Elizabeth's on-site reporting includes two human spaceflight launches from Kazakhstan, three space shuttle missions in Florida, and embedded reporting from a simulated Mars mission in Utah. She holds a Ph.D. and M.Sc. in Space Studies from the University of North Dakota, and a Bachelor of Journalism from Canada's Carleton University. Elizabeth is also a post-secondary instructor in communications and science since 2015. Her latest book, Leadership Moments from NASA, is co-written with astronaut Dave Williams. Elizabeth first got interested in space after watching the movie Apollo 13 in 1996, and still wants to be an astronaut someday.