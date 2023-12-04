The Predator returns in Marvel Comics' 'The Last Hunt' miniseries

The Predator is back.

In 2022 Marvel grabbed the reins to the "Predator" comic book franchise and licensing rights from Oregon-based Dark Horse Comics and injected the storied sci-fi property with new creative blood from writer Ed Brisson ("Iron Fist," "Ghost Rider") and artist Kev Walker ("Dr. Strange," "Doctor Aphra").

That propulsive reboot series centered around a young girl named Theta whose parents were slaughtered by the Predator, a notorious apex alien killer, an evil act which set in motion a destructive cycle of vengeance and violence as she hunted down the fierce creature responsible as an adult woman seeking blind retribution.

Now Marvel returns to that tense story arc to reveal Theta's galactic plight in a four-issue series arriving February of 2024 titled "Predator: The Last Hunt," with Brisson back to craft the survival storyline aided by artist Francesco Manna ("Carnage").

Main cover of "Predator: The Last Hunt" by Cory Smith. (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Here's the official synopsis:

"Following previous acclaimed installments, Brisson will continue the saga of original character Theta and her one-woman rampage across the spaceways to slay the deadly Yautja! The new arc will leave readers on the edge of their seat as Theta’s journey takes her to dark new depths of Yautja brutality…

"For years, Theta has hunted and killed Predators in her search for the one that killed her parents. Now she’s on a mission to free the human captives from the Predators' game preserve. But when a Super Predator is on the loose, even a seasoned hunter like Theta can become prey."

Besides that relaunch book adding to the "Predator" mythology last year, Marvel also delivered a killer crossover in the form of a "Predator versus Wolverine" miniseries that premiered this past September. "Predator: The Last Hunt" explores more of Theta's dark quest to avenge her mother and father's deaths.

Variant cover of "Predator: The Last Hunt" by Francesco Manna. (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"I'm incredibly excited to be continuing my work on 'Predator,'" Brisson said. "This is a book I love dearly. I'm proud of the work we've done in the past two volumes and think readers will be excited to see where we're headed in this third volume. The stakes are higher than they've ever been. Theta has been carrying a lot of guilt over the events of the last arc and has made it her mission to find the Predator Stasis Farms and free the hundreds (thousands?) of prisoners being held for the Predators' hunting pleasure -- at the same time, her 20 plus years of Predator hunting is all coming to a head as she suddenly finds herself in the crosshairs as it becomes clear that her mission may be a trap.

"Thrilled to be working with Francesco Manna again! He and I first worked on a two-part 'Old Man Logan' story way back in 2018 and I've been looking for any excuse to work with him ever since. He's been absolutely knocking it out of the park. We have a fun surprise in store for long-time fans of the 'Predator' comics, but that's about as much as I'll say on it for now!"

Marvel Comics' "Predator: The Last Hunt #1" touches down on Feb. 21, 2024