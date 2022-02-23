Can you build and manage orbital stations in Orbit.Industries?

Orbit.Industries is a strategy game from developers LAB132 that allows players to build and manage their own orbital stations, and the open beta is available to play.

The open beta is out now and is available to play until March 20. it's a strategic management game that means you can orbit planets on the edge of explored space in stations that are built and managed by the player.

Publisher Klabater are waiting to see how the open beta goes before releasing the game fully, but the aim is to get as much feedback from players first. If games are your thing then be sure to check out our best vr space games, our space board games deals and our best PSVR games pages.

Orbit.Industries has three different campaigns in the single-player mode. Each campaign is set above a different planet where players will need to build their orbital terraforming platform to transform the world below into a habitable environment, ready for colonization.

There's also a creative mode where there are absolutely no constraints on time, money or technology available. There's an endless mode too, which has no set objective. Progress through the game normally by earning money and unlocking technologies to turn your orbital station into a behemoth.

The aim is to make your orbital station as profitable and efficient as possible. But, overloading production lines in the pursuit of maximum efficiency increases the risks of errors and malfunctions.

Can you build and manage the most profitable and efficient orbital station in the galaxy?

