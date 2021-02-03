How to watch Space Settlement 2021 from the National Space Society this week

You are invited to the National Space Society's "Space Settlement 2021" live event on Feb. 4, 2021.

The National Space Society's (NSS) Space Settlement 2021 event will stream on Thursday (Feb. 4), with Space.com simulcasting as a media partner.

The free event will start at 12 p.m. EST (1700 GMT) on multiple platforms alongside Space.com, including e360tv (which will stream to numerous services such as Android, Apple devices and Roku), the NSS Facebook page and the NSS YouTube channel.

The focus is the people, organizations and technology that are thinking ahead to settlement options in space, NSS said in a statement. A big focus lately in the space industry has been moon missions, as NASA continues to shoot for a 2024 astronaut landing along with a plethora of commercial vehicles through the Commercial Lunar Payload Services program.

But other destinations will be discussed, too, at the event.

"We present the finest minds in this revolutionary [settlement] movement, with experts speaking about the latest visions of humanity's migration into space: where we will go, why we will go there, and how we will do so," NSS said in a statement.

"Highlights include: a STEM space settlement competition, today's incremental steps to space settlement, the classic ideas of Dr. Gerard K. O'Neill, new initiatives by visionaries such as Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and other NewSpace visionaries, and much more."

Invited speakers cover a span of space settlement options, ranging from astrophysicists who examine potentially habitable exoplanets to engineers working on planetary exploration. A few of the speakers include Janet Ivey (president of Explore Mars, Inc.), Alan Stern (principal investigator of the New Horizons mission that flew past Pluto) and Karlton Johnson (chair of the National Space Society's board of governors.)

More information, along with updates on the event, is available at the NSS Space Settlement 2021 website.

