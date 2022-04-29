Watch the 'Night Sky' trailer on Amazon Prime Video and visit a portal to an alien world

To quote "Alice in Wonderland’s" titular heroine, paranormal fare found in recent film and TV offerings just keeps getting curiouser and curiouser, with interdimensional portals, time-shifting wormholes, and myriad gateways to the multiverse popping up like tardy white rabbits.

Next in line to dip another toe into the supernatural sandbox is "Night Sky," a new sci-fi thriller series on Amazon Prime Video, and we've got the new trailer for you to digest before the 8-episode series arrives on May 20. The streaming giant already is mid-way into their current dose of strangeness in "Outer Range," which is centered around a Wyoming ranch family who stumble upon an unexplained black void on their back pasture. If you're wondering what else to watch on the streaming service, check out our top sci-fi movies and TV shows on Amazon Prime for this month.

Sissy Spacek and J.K. Simmons venture through a mysterious portal to a strange alien base in "Night Sky" coming to Amazon Prime Video on May 20, 2022. (Image credit: Prime Video)

In this latest "Night Sky" preview, the themes of curiosity and discovery are on full display. Sissy Spacek ("Carrie," "Homecoming") and J.K. Simmons ("Spider-Man," "Whiplash") play Irene and Franklin York, a regular senior couple whose property contains a bizarre teleporting device that sends people to some abandoned alien base on a remote planet.

As Irene and Frank continue to explore this odd vacation destination in their backyard garden shed's basement, loved ones and nosy neighbors become alarmed at their unusual nocturnal activities and start asking questions. Their secret other-worldly lookout post, with its stunning galactic views, becomes the catalyst for a riddle that might solve life's greatest mystery.

Who wouldn't want a strange portal to another world in their shed? (Image credit: Prime Video)

When a strange man portrayed by Chai Hansen ("The 100," "The New Legends of Monkey") appears in this extraterrestrial bunker, the elderly partners continue to delve into the portal's purpose and try to piece together this puzzle in the face of mounting danger.

Fans of not only "Outer Range," but Netflix offerings like "Dark" and "Katla" should be drawn to this type of engaging sci-fi material that provides provocative stories of the unknown.

Besides Spacek and Simmons, "Night Sky" co-stars Kiah McKirnan ("Mare of Easttown") as Denise, Julieta Zylberberg ("Impuros") as Stella, Rocío Hernández (“Separadas") as Toni, and Adam Bartley ("Curb Your Enthusiasm") as Byron.

Produced by Amazon Studios and Legendary Television, the series was originally titled "Lightyears" and was due to star Ed O'Neill ("Modern Family") before he left the project in 2021. Holden Miller ("The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore") created and wrote "Night Sky" and is joined by showrunner and executive producer Daniel C. Connolly ("Colony").

"Night Sky" premieres May 20, 2022 on Amazon Prime Video.