A mission to 'Mars' at the HI-SEAS habitat: Live updates
Follow Space.com's Chelsea Gohd on a simulated Mars mission in Hawaii at the HI-SEAS habitat in November 2020!
By Chelsea Gohd
In November 2020, Space.com's Chelsea Gohd will join a crew of researchers for a two-week analog mission to Mars at the HI-SEAS (Hawaii Space Exploration Analog and Simulation) habitat, which is located on the side of the volcano Mauna Loa.
Gohd will be taking part in this analog Mars mission — a mission that simulates what it would be like to live and work on Mars. Follow Chelsea's voyage to "Mars" here with complete mission updates. Join us here for "launch" Nov. 2!
Space.com is going to Mars
It's finally happening, I'm going to Mars! Well, not really, but I will joining a simulated Mars mission at the HI-SEAS habitat in Hawaii in November alongside astrobiologist and crew commander Michaela Musilova (who is also director of HI-SEAS), Air Force airman and chief engineering officer Amanda Knutson, veterinarian and chief medical officer Brandy Nunez, science writer and crew science communication officer Beth Mund and artist and crew vice commander Richelle Gribble.
The mission will be part of the Sensoria program, which aims to support underrepresented groups within the space sector.
"All of our missions will be female-led and female-majority. We, of course, will welcome with open arms our male colleagues, but we believe that women need to be placed at the center of our shared vision for space exploration, that women need to be given a platform for professional development, opportunities for research and training," bioengineer and Sensoria co-founder J.J. Hastings, who serves as the CEO of Analogs LLC, a company that backs the Sensoria program, told Space.com in January.
