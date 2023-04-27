NASA's TESS exoplanet-hunting satellite celebrates 5 years in space

By Josh Dinner
published

NASA is blowing out the birthday candles as its TESS explorer marks five years of discovery.

Illustration of NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) at work.
(Image credit: NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center)

NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, or TESS, is now in its fifth year scanning the sky for new worlds. 

Since its launch on April 18, 2018, TESS has mapped over 93% of the sky from its orbit around Earth, and in that time has produced 329 exoplanet confirmations and thousands more candidates. 

Exoplanets are planets orbiting a star outside our own solar system. In order to find these worlds, four different cameras aboard TESS monitor specific sectors of space to measure changes in light around distant stars. When TESS first began its mission, the spacecraft captured such images at a rate of about one every half hour. According to NASA, mission operators have increased the probe's efficiency over the past five years to now handle a new image every 200 seconds.

Related: 9 alien planet discoveries that were out of this world in 2022

From these images, scientists at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center are able to track the change in brightness of different stars. When an exoplanet crosses the face of its host star from TESS' perspective, the light from that star dims slightly. The TESS team is able to measure that change in light to spot exoplanets and determine how big it is. Follow-up work by other instruments on the ground and in space can characterize such worlds further — figuring out their mass, for example, or their rough atmospheric composition.

Some planets, like Earth, reside at just the right distance from their stars for water to exist as a liquid, rather than frozen solid or completely evaporated. Scientists refer to this as a star's habitable zone and often search for planets there in the hopes of discovering signs of life. 

An exoplanet designated TOI 700 d was the first habitable-zone planet discovered by TESS. In January of this year, as the fifth anniversary approached, TESS discovered another planet in the same star's habitable zone, designated TOI 700 e

Related stories:

10 amazing exoplanet discoveries

7 ways to discover alien planets

The 10 most Earth-like exoplanets 

From the first discoveries by TESS to its most recent, the probe has played a tremendous role in mapping the cosmos. During its mission, TESS has also contributed in collaboration with other spacecraft to discover a trove of new cosmic phenomena, including NASA's Swift, NuSTAR and Spitzer Space Telescopes, as well as the European Space Agency's (ESA) XMM-Newton satellite.

"We have more than 251 terabytes just for one of the main data products, called full-frame images. That's the equivalent of streaming 167,000 movies in full HD," said mission project scientist Knicole Colón in a NASA statement (opens in new tab)

"We're celebrating TESS's fifth anniversary at work — and wishing it many happy returns!" Colón added. 

Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom (opens in new tab) and on Facebook (opens in new tab).

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Josh Dinner
Contributing Writer

Josh Dinner is a freelance writer, photographer and videographer covering space exploration, human spaceflight and other subjects.  He has covered everything from rocket launches and NASA's Artemis 1 Space Launch System megarocket to SpaceX astronaut launches for NASA. To find out Josh's latest space project, visit his website (opens in new tab) and follow him on Instagram (opens in new tab)and Facebook (opens in new tab).

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • rod
    https://exoplanetarchive.ipac.caltech.edu/index.html
    showing 330 TESS exoplanets now as confirmed. Nice job :)
    Reply
  • rod
    The 330 reported many are still very large exoplanets. Mean = 0.82 Mjup using all the rows reported for TESS. Min is 0.011 Mjup, max is 18.5. Mean radius earth radii = 5.86, min = 0.696, max = 9.937 earth radii size.
    Reply