Beware! NASA shares sinister sounds of space with this Halloween playlist

NASA has collected the eeriest, most hair-raising sounds in the cosmos and compiled them in a playlist just in time for Halloween .

"Sinister Sounds of the Solar System," the bone-chilling new playlist curated by NASA, isn't the typical Halloween music you might be used to. Instead of howling werewolves and creaking haunted houses, this playlist is instead filled with creepy moans, cracks and other strange noises from around the cosmos.

The playlist is "filled with new 'moans' and 'whistles' from our universe that would scare the most ghoulish of creatures," according to a NASA statement .

Some of the tracks on the playlist are the sounds of "marsquakes," created from data captured by NASA's Mars InSight lander. To capture these quakes, the lander uses its Seismic Experiment for Interior Structure (SEIS) instrument, which first "heard" marsquakes in 2019.

You can also listen to the "sounds of the ancient universe" in this playlist courtesy of, the European Space Agency's Planck spacecraft which, from 2009 to 2013, studied the cosmic microwave background (CMB), the light leftover from the Big Bang. Ancient sound waves left imprints on this early light, and Planck was, therefore, able to "essentially see the sound echoes of the early universe," according to a NASA statement .

NASA's Jupiter-orbiting Juno spacecraft delivers some more mysterious "music." During its fourth close pass of the giant planet, which occurred on Feb. 2, 2017, Juno observed plasma wave signals coming from Jupiter's ionosphere, a layer of the atmosphere that has a high concentration of ions and loose electrons. While there, the spacecraft's Waves instrument, which measures radio and plasma waves in the planet's atmosphere, recorded these waves, which can be heard in the playlist.

The playlist even includes sounds created from data from NASA's Chandra X-ray observatory, which observes the supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way galaxy, among other cosmic objects and phenomena.

To get into the holiday spirit even further, space fans can download NASA's new posters depicting cosmic versions of classic horror and sci-fi movies. Check them out here .

