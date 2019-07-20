In Photos: NASA Celebrations Honor the 50th Anniversary of Apollo 11

NASA is commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon mission with some out-of-this-world events.

The agency gathered some familiar faces together again, including former NASA astronaut Buzz Aldrin, as well as members of the team responsible for the launch of the Apollo 11 spacecraft.

Other events included a "Man on the Moon" parade that showcased astronauts in classic corvettes, a life-sized Saturn V rocket projection on the Washington Monument and an unveiling of astronaut Neil Armstrong's spacesuit. See photos of all the exciting Apollo festivities in this gallery!

HERE: A group of NASA employees who were working at the Kennedy Space Center during the Apollo 11 mission reunited on July 11 at the observation deck of Operations and Support Building II.