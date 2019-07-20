In Photos: NASA Celebrations Honor the 50th Anniversary of Apollo 11
NASA is commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon mission with some out-of-this-world events.
The agency gathered some familiar faces together again, including former NASA astronaut Buzz Aldrin, as well as members of the team responsible for the launch of the Apollo 11 spacecraft.
Other events included a "Man on the Moon" parade that showcased astronauts in classic corvettes, a life-sized Saturn V rocket projection on the Washington Monument and an unveiling of astronaut Neil Armstrong's spacesuit. See photos of all the exciting Apollo festivities in this gallery!
HERE: A group of NASA employees who were working at the Kennedy Space Center during the Apollo 11 mission reunited on July 11 at the observation deck of Operations and Support Building II.
Neil Armstrong's pressure suit, which he wore when he took that famous "one small step" on the lunar surface on July 19, 1969, is on display at the National Air and Space Museum in Washington.
The 1967 Corvette that was once owned by Neil Armstrong was part of the "Man on the Moon" parade in Cocoa Beach, Florida on July 13.
Apollo 15 command module pilot Al Worden cruises in a Corvette during the "Man on the Moon" astronaut parade in Cocoa Beach, Florida, on July 13, 2019.
Retired space shuttle astronaut Anna Fisher rides a classic Corvette during the "Man on the Moon" parade in Cocoa Beach, Florida, on July 13, 2019.
Kennedy Space Center director Bob Cabana and Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins take a walk at Launch Complex 39A.
Astronaut Michael Collins reflects on what it was like to be part of the Apollo 11 mission.
Members of the launch team from Apollo 11 and Artemis 1 at the launch control room at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, on July 16, 2019.
Launch team members from Apollo 11 reunite at the Launch Control Center Firing Room 1 at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, on July 16, 2019.
NASA held a "Apollo Heroes" panel discussion on July 16, featuring JoAnn Morgan, the only woman on console in the Launch Control Center for Apollo 11 launch countdown activities.
NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine speaks at the Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum in Washington before unveiling Neil Armstrong's spacesuit on July 16, 2019.
Rick Armstrong, son of Neil Armstrong, Vice President Mike Pence, National Air and Space Museum director Ellen Stofan, and NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine unveiled Armstrong's spacesuit at the museum on July 16, 2019.
A model of the Saturn V rocket at the grave site of German-American aerospace engineer Wernher von Braun, who was the chief architect behind the super heavy lift launch vehicle that propelled Apollo 11 to the moon.
The full moon rises behind the Jefferson Memorial in Washington on July 16, 2019, the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 launch.
Apollo flight director Gerry Griffin presents the Pioneer Award to JoAnn Morgan, retired NASA engineer, during the Apollo 11 50th Gala on July 16, 2019.
The band Duran Duran performed a special Apollo 50th anniversary show at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex Rocket Garden in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on July 16, 2019.
A life-sized Saturn V rocket, measuring at 363 feet (111 meters), is projected onto the Washington Monument.
A special 17-minute show, "Apollo 50: Go for the Moon" combines full-motion projection-mapping artwork and archival footage on the Washington Monument to recreate the Apollo 11 moon mission on July 19-20.
Former NASA astronaut Buzz Aldrin delivers a speech during an Apollo 11 anniversary celebration dinner at the Davidson Center for Space Exploration on July 17.
