Sci-fi puzzle game 'Monobot' gets updates (and is on sale)

Independent game publisher Aoepuls has launched new updates for their sci-fi puzzle game, "Monobot" and the game is on sale on Steam for a limited time, too.

"Monobot" is a 2D physics-based puzzle platformer where players take control of Mono, a small robot caught up in a dystopian world filled with enemies and danger. Starting out with nothing but reflexes, players must guide Mono through his solo journey and solve the puzzles along the way.

Updates for the game range from improved visual effects to minor bugs being fixed, among other things, and you can save 38% on Monobot from Steam until Aug. 24. It's currently on sale for $9.71.

Related: The latest space video game news and reviews

More: The best space board games of 2021



Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Aoepuls/Steam) Image 2 of 9 (Image credit: Aoepuls/Steam) Image 3 of 9 (Image credit: Aoepuls/Steam) Image 4 of 9 (Image credit: Aoepuls/Steam) Image 5 of 9 (Image credit: Aoepuls/Steam) Image 6 of 9 (Image credit: Aoepuls/Steam) Image 7 of 9 (Image credit: Aoepuls/Steam) Image 8 of 9 (Image credit: Aoepuls/Steam) Image 9 of 9 (Image credit: Aoepuls/Steam)

Aoepuls has launched updates for the game following player feedback after "Monobot's" initial release. On top of the bugs that have been fixed and the improved visual effects, players can now cycle through the user interface button list and switch their selected target whilst using the arm skills.

Despite starting off as just a robot, the player can discover powerful upgrades by completing puzzles and traversing through the hostile world using artificial gravity. The upgrades allow Mono to travel through the chapters and combat enemy robots, meanwhile solving puzzles and finding documents will tell the story of humanity's fall and the subsequent rise of the robots.

There are seven chapters to the game that involve stealth, puzzles and danger as well as alternate endings to the game that depend on choices made in the game.

Follow Alexander Cox on Twitter @Coxy_97Official. Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.