India launches X-ray satellite to study black holes, supernovas and more (video)

India sent its XPoSat X-ray observatory into orbit on New Year's Day, in what was the first launch of 2024 worldwide.

A Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Center at 9:10 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Jan. 1 (0340 GMT, or 10:40 p.m. EST on Dec. 31).

The X-ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat) entered a 404-mile-altitude (650 kilometers) orbit 22 minutes later, according to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Related: Facts about ISRO, the Indian Space Research Organisation

An Indian PSLV rocket lifts off from Satish Dhawan Space Center on Jan. 1, 2024 local time, carrying the nation's XPoSat X-ray satellite. (Image credit: ISRO)

The 1,034-pound (469 kilograms) XPoSat is India's first dedicated X-ray astronomy satellite. The satellite carries two science instruments: the POLIX X-ray polarimeter and XSPECT, the X-ray SPECtroscopy and Timing payload.

Data from XPoSat will be used to study cosmic phenomena such as neutron stars, black holes , active galactic nuclei and supernovae . The satellite has a planned mission lifetime of five years.

The fourth stage of the rocket that conducted the launch is also being used as an orbital platform and carries a number of payloads. The PSLV Orbital Experimental Module-3 (POEM-3) experiment carries 10 payloads, supplied by ISRO and IN-SPACe, a government agency created to promote, permit and oversee private activities in the space sector. These include experiments to test coatings made from the element tantalum, a green bipropellant cubesat propulsion unit, fuel cell tests and an interplanetary dust count measurement.

POEM-3 was also lowered to an altitude of 217 miles (350 km) to responsibly reduce the stage's lifetime in orbit and decrease its potential to create debris in low Earth orbit .