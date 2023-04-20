Solar eclipse from space! Watch the moon's shadow sweep across Earth in satellite footage (video)

A silent shadow creeps across Earth in a unique view of a solar eclipse.

Japan's Himawari weather satellite spotted the rare hybrid solar eclipse Wednesday (April 19) from geostationary orbit, at an altitude of about 22,300 miles (36,000 kilometers). That's roughly 10 times higher than the International Space Station flies.

Climate scientist Simon Proud, who is affiliated with the United Kingdom's National Centre for Earth Observation, processed the data and shared it on Twitter. "You can see the moon's shadow zooming from left to right," Proud posted in a thread today (April 20) (opens in new tab).

Solar eclipses occur when the moon blots out a part of the sun's disk from Earth's perspective. (Never look at a solar eclipse without protection, and use basic safety protocols to keep your eyes safe.)

Hybrid solar eclipses include a combination of all three kinds of eclipses along the entire track: partial, total and annular "ring of fire" eclipses. Observers in one particular location will only see one of the set of eclipse types, however.

The solar eclipse — which took place on Wednesday and today — was visible in a narrow band in the Southern Hemisphere, mostly in remote locations at sea. A total solar eclipse was visible from Exmouth Peninsula in Western Australia, Timor Leste and West Papua.

