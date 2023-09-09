Hurricane Lee looks absolutely terrifying in this footage from inside its eye (video)

By Brett Tingley
published

You definitely don't want to be this close to Lee.

Storm chasers caught terrifying footage from inside the eye of Hurricane Lee on Friday (Sept. 8).

The footage of the hurricane shows lightning crackling throughout the storm as its jet-black eye looms ominously overhead. The video was shot by the U.S. Air Force Reserve's 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron in Biloxi, Mississippi, known as the "Hurricane Hunters." The video was published by the U.S. Department of Defense on Friday (song "Broken Glass" by Logan Spaleta added by Space.com).

Hurricane Lee is currently a Category 4 storm, meaning it features sustained winds of 130 to 156 mph (209 to 251 kph). As of Friday, the storm is in the Atlantic Ocean east of Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands and is expected to move north over the next several days. It's not yet known if the storm will have any impacts on the U.S. Atlantic coast, according to a statement from the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) National Hurricane Center. 

Related: Powerful Hurricane Jova spotted from space (video)

Lightning inside the eye of Hurricane Lee on Sept. 8 while the storm was over the Atlantic Ocean. (Image credit: U.S. Air Force video by Lt. Col. Mark Withee)

The rare look directly into the eye of a hurricane was made possible by the Hurricane Hunters. According to an Air Force fact sheet, the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron is the "only operational unit in the world flying weather reconnaissance on a routine basis."

RELATED STORIES:

  —  Rocket Lab launches 2 tiny NASA hurricane-watching probes to orbit (video)

 — Strongest solar storm in nearly 6 years slams into Earth catching forecasters by surprise

 —  The 1st photo of Earth from Europe's powerful new satellite is amazing

To get these incredible views from the inside of storms, the squadron flies specialized WC-130J Hercules aircraft. These are equipped with specialized meteorological sensors including dropsondes, instruments that are dropped directly through storms in order to create a top-to-bottom profile of wind, temperature and pressure. The aircraft can stay in the air for nearly 18 hours, allowing crews to collect weather data over extended periods.

Lee is the fourth hurricane and 13th named storm overall of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season. In late August 2023, Hurricane Idalia made landfall along the United States' Gulf Coast, causing widespread damage throughout Northern Florida and Georgia's southwest. At least seven fatalities were attributed to the storm.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Brett Tingley
Brett Tingley
Editor, Space.com

Brett is curious about emerging technologies, alternative launch concepts, anti-satellite technologies and uncrewed aircraft systems. Brett's work has appeared on Scientific American, The War Zone, Popular Science, the History Channel, Science Discovery and more. Brett has English degrees from Clemson University and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. In his free time, Brett enjoys skywatching throughout the dark skies of the Appalachian mountains.