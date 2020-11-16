Record-breaking Hurricane Iota churns toward Central America (satellite photo)

NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) are monitoring the powerful Hurricane Iota as the record-breaking storm approaches Nicaragua and Honduras.

The storm is predicted to make landfall on Monday evening (Nov. 16) as a Category 5 storm, then weaken as it crosses Central America heading west on Tuesday (Nov. 17) and into Wednesday (Nov. 18). Meteorologists are relying primarily on the joint NASA-NOAA satellite GOES-East , which monitors weather throughout eastern North America.

The satellite has had a busy year as the 2020 hurricane season has smashed previous records for tropical storm activity: 2020 has seen the most named storms in more than 150 years, according to the Washington Post , and hurricane season continues through the end of November.

A view of Hurricane Iota from the NASA/NOAA GOES-East satellite on Nov. 16, 2020. (Image credit: NASA/NOAA)

The abundance of storms forced meteorologists to move into the Greek alphabet for storm names, hence Hurricane Iota .

The hurricane is forecast to bring high storm surges to the Caribbean coastline and heavy rains, which could cause both flooding and landslides, according to the National Hurricane Center . In addition, Iota is following in the footsteps of Hurricane Eta, which hit Nicaragua and Honduras as a Category 4 storm about two weeks ago before eventually wandering northeast to Florida.

The busy hurricane season and prevalence of strong storms is in part due to climate change , which raises ocean temperatures and feeds tropical storms.

