Eta Aquarid meteor shower of 2022 thrills stargazers in these stunning photos

By published

The Eta Aquarids are made up of leftover dust from Halley's Comet.

An Eta Aquarid meteor streaks across the sky.
An Eta Aquarid meteor streaks across the sky. (Image credit: David Kingham/Flickr/CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

Meteor streaks delighted skywatchers this weekend as the Earth passed through the dust trail of Halley's Comet in an annual meteor shower display.

The Eta Aquarid meteor shower, which is visible in both the Northern and Southern hemispheres in the constellation Aquarius, peaked this weekend with the most ideal observing times in the wee hours of the morning after 3 a.m. local time, weather permitting. 

Skywatchers were expected to see as many as 30 meteors an hour streaking through the Earth's atmosphere in a late spring "shooting stars" display. The event is best known for fast-moving meteors with long trains, moving as fast as 41 miles (66 kilometers) per second, according to the American Meteor Society.

If you're hoping to capture photos of future meteor showers, our guide on how to photograph meteor showers can help. You can also use our best cameras for astrophotography and best lenses for astrophotography guides to prepare for the next meteor shower.

Related: The best meteor showers of the year

Check out these stunning Eta Aquarid meteor shower photos by skywatchers who stayed up late (or rose super early) to catch a glimpse of leftovers from Halley's Comet lighting up Earth's sky.

See more
See more
See more

Our favorite meteor story from this year came from Ric Kearbey, a meteorologist at 10 Tampa Bay WTSP in Florida. Kearbey and his daughter, Kayleigh, were both outside hoping to see a shooting star, as he recounted on Twitter.

"She said, 'I don’t think we’ll see any.' I told her, 'Let’s say a quick prayer,' " Kearbey said. "We did and boom, we saw the most amazing meteor I've ever seen. Huge, bright and lit up they sky for 15 seconds." 

Kearbey joked, "Anyone else need her prayers?" while posting a picture of himself and Kayleigh, who is about five years old, judging from past social media posts by Kearbey.

See more

Instagram was also full of shower views from the Southern Hemisphere and from countries such as Japan.

A post shared by CK Byrne (@charles_skywatcher)

A photo posted by on

A post shared by Lisa Bradshaw ✨🦋 (@x_lisabradshaw_x)

A photo posted by on

A post shared by ドットモイカ (@dot_moica)

A photo posted by on

Editor's note: If you snap an amazing photo of an Eta Aquarid meteor or any other night-sky sight and you'd like to share it with Space.com for a story or image gallery, send images, comments and location information to spacephotos@space.com.

Follow Elizabeth Howell on Twitter @howellspace. Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Elizabeth Howell
Elizabeth Howell

Elizabeth Howell, Ph.D., is a contributing writer for Space.com since 2012. As a proud Trekkie and Canadian, she tackles topics like spaceflight, diversity, science fiction, astronomy and gaming to help others explore the universe. Elizabeth's on-site reporting includes two human spaceflight launches from Kazakhstan, and embedded reporting from a simulated Mars mission in Utah. She holds a Ph.D. and M.Sc. in Space Studies from the University of North Dakota, and a Bachelor of Journalism from Canada's Carleton University. Her latest book, NASA Leadership Moments, is co-written with astronaut Dave Williams. Elizabeth first got interested in space after watching the movie Apollo 13 in 1996, and still wants to be an astronaut someday.