'Star Trek: Lower Decks' Season 5 episode 4: Who is Doctor Migleemo and why is he so obsessed with food?

In "Star Trek: Lower Decks"' latest mission, "A Farewell to Farms", Mariner and Boimler catch up with Mariner's old Klingon buddy Ma'ah on Qo'noS. Since being discharged from the military in disgrace he's been scraping by on the family blood winery — but that all changes when the two Lower Deckers push him to fight for his honor.

It's a good excuse to put a comedic spin on the Klingon lore that was a mainstay of Worf's arc in "The Next Generation," as a reluctant Ma'ah, brother Malor and a remarkably enthusiastic Boimler subject themselves to pain sticks and other Klingon rituals of humiliation. We also see how Boimler's facial hair is progressing, and learn that the space rifts the Cerritos has been encountering are probably artificial.

Meanwhile, the episode puts a rare spotlight on bird-like ship's counsellor Dr Gabers Migleemo, whose encounter with the most revered of his homeworld's scholars turns into a culinary nightmare. Here's everything you need to know about Migleemo, the Klowahkan civilization that laid him, and why he can't stop talking about food.

Spoiler warning! Caution advised if you haven't yet watched this week's episode.

Who is Dr. Migleemo in "Star Trek: Lower Decks"

Dr. Gabers Migleemo (voiced by Paul F. Tompkins) is ship's counsellor on board the USS Cerritos. Much like his USS Enterprise-D counterpart Deanna Troi, he's allowed to show up for work in civvies, and has a seat on the bridge next to the ship's captain.

Migleemo is a member of the bird-like Klowahkan race, who hail from the "nestworld" of Klowahka. They are an entirely different species to the similarly avian (but more eagle-like) Aurelians, who first appeared in "The Animated Series" episode "Yesteryear" (1973). More recently, Captain Chakotay had an Aurelian first officer, Adreek-Hu, on board the USS Protostar in "Star Trek: Prodigy" (2022 onwards).

It should also be noted that employing a bird and a cat (Caitian medical officer T'Ana) on the same medical team is potentially a recipe for PR disaster.

What's Dr. Migleemo's role on board the Cerritos?

A qualified psychologist, Dr. Migleemo is responsible for the mental health of the crew — for example, Captain Carol Freeman sends rebellious daughter Beckett Mariner for therapy to help negotiate her issues with authority. Unfortunately for everyone on board, however, Migleemo isn't particularly good at his job, and his tendency to stuff his consultations with food metaphors has turned him into a figure of fun on the Cerritos.

He was far from the ideal mentor for D'Vana Tendi, while his first response to being asked to take the conn was to make a subspace call to his mother so she could "see her special boy being the captain". He also wasted a rare moment to shine after Tendi picked him as Starfleet's champion in an Orion family squabble/"barter by combat" with her sister, D'Erika. It turned out that his Orion counterpart, B'Eth, had a severe allergy to feathers that left her incapacitated … until Migleemo's premature celebrations gifted the fight — and the Cerritos — to his opponent.

What do we know about Klowahkan culture?

Klowahkan society is built around haute cuisine to such an extent that the species invented warp travel in the hope of discovering "strange new meals." Klowahka's greatest scholars, Sir Legnog and Madame Gonald, are actually food critics, whose culinary reviews are considered "akin to scripture."

Hailing from a planet like this, is it any wonder that Migleemo is prone to peppering his speech with constant references to food?

Why is Migleemo so concerned about Legnog and Gonald's visit?

When the Cerritos is dispatched to escort the two critics from Praxon IV to Klowahka, their fearsome reputation is enough to get Migleemo shedding feathers – Tendi remarks that he seems even more nervous than he was when he faced off against the aforementioned Orion warrior.

Within seconds of beaming aboard the prodigiously snobbish duo have dismissed the Cerritos' décor, and questioned Migleemo's decision to join Starfleet, suggesting he should be "discovering new soups and stews". (He points out that he's encountered a few chowders over the course of his voyages.)

They're also damning about the Cerritos' fluorescent lighting — even though, as Captain Freeman points out, it's been "scientifically attuned to suit all living beings" — and consider Migleemo's replicated offering of Mordanian Beef Loin and Mac and Cheese unbearably bland. In fact, they see the meal as such an affront that Migleemo is dismissed as a heretic.

What are the consequences of being consigned to the "Book of the Flavorless"?

Migleemo tries to make amends by home cooking an Enaran Hogfish Galantine. Alas, not even the sublime dicing skills Tendi learned at assassin school are enough for Legnog and Gonald, who declare Migleemo's efforts blandly substandard.

In a punishment so disproportionate it would make Gordon Ramsay wince, they threaten to banish Migleemo's entire family from the "great seating chart" and sentence him to flavour prison. The latter may not sound that bad, but it's the only place on Klowahka where butter is not allowed — and not even the tasty amuse bouche gifted to every visitor on arrival is going to sugar that most bitter of pills.

How does Migleemo get out of culinary jail?

Migleemo is able to get out of culinary jail by playing a trick on his condescending jailors.

Keen to demonstrate the supremacy of Klowahkan food, Legnog and Gonald decree the oysters served on arrival an undisputed triumph. But Tendi and Rutherford have performed a cunning switch, replacing the actual shellfish with replicated versions made from … well, something nasty. They're so disgusting to everyone else that Legnog and Gonald's secret is revealed: the pressure of critiquing so much food has prompted a complete lack of taste.

Migleemo agrees to work with the duo to help them overcome their affliction, in return for plenty of "high-end catering." And yet, despite everything, Legnog and Gonald still give the Cerritos replicators a mere two stars in their review.

New episodes of "Star Trek: Lower Decks" season 5 debut on Paramount Plus on Thursdays.