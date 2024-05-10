How to watch new 'Doctor Who': Stream Ncuti Gatwa episodes from anywhere

The Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) and Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) prepare for more adventures in space and time in "Doctor Who" season 1.

'Doctor Who': season 1: Key information • UK: Watch for FREE on BBC iPlayer from 12:00am (BST) on Saturday, May 11

• Away from home: Use a VPN such as NordVPN to watch your usual service from anywhere

• US and Canada: Watch on Disney Plus from 7.00pm (ET) / 4.00pm (PT) on Friday, May 10

• Australia: Watch on Disney Plus from 9.00am (AEST) on Saturday, May 11

The arrival of a new Doctor is always big news, and the 15th incarnation of the Time Lord — "Sex Education" star Ncuti Gatwa — is all set to make the TARDIS his own.

This article will tell you how to watch new "Doctor Who" episodes for free on BBC iPlayer in the UK. And, in case you're going to be away from home when the Doctor's new adventures land, we'll also explain how you can use a VPN, such as NordVPN, to stream "Doctor Who" via your usual service from abroad.

Gatwa made his first appearance as the Time Lord after David Tennant's unexpected "bi-generation" in "The Giggle", the third of "Doctor Who"'s 60th anniversary specials. We were subsequently introduced to new companion Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) in Christmas special "The Church on Ruby Road", and her mysterious origin story is set to be a major theme of the new eight-part season.

With Russell T. Davies (the showrunner who resurrected the British sci-fi institution in 2005) back at the helm, this is one of the most eagerly anticipated new seasons of "Who" in years. In fact, it's such a big deal that the BBC and new international streaming partners Disney Plus have branded this run of new "Doctor Who" episodes as season 1, instead of continuing the previous numbering system and calling it "Doctor Who" season 14. In other words, they're pitching it as both a fresh start for the veteran show, and a jumping off point for new viewers.

Ready for an adventure in space and time? Here's how to watch new "Doctor Who" episodes, kicking off with the double bill of "Space Babies" and "The Devil's Chord".

How to watch new 'Doctor Who' episodes for FREE in the UK

After materializing on Sunday nights during the Jodie Whittaker era, "Doctor Who" returns to the Saturday berth where it became a teatime smash nearly 20 years ago. Even bigger changes are afoot, however, because — for the first time — new episodes will land on BBC iPlayer hours before they air on BBC One. The "Space Babies"/"The Devil's Chord" double bill will be available to stream on iPlayer from midnight (UK time) on Saturday, May 11 — the same time it debuts around the world on Disney Plus. Terrestrial viewers will then be able to catch the two episodes on BBC One at 6.20pm (BST). The BBC streaming service is also home to most adventures from classic "Doctor Who" (from 1963-1996), as well as every episode from the show's 21st century revival (2005-2022) through to Ncuti Gatwa's Christmas Day debut in "The Church on Ruby Road". All "Doctor Who" episodes are free to view if you have a valid TV Licence, a legal requirement for watching BBC content in the UK. If you're a UK resident outside the country on Saturday, you can always use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer from wherever you are. More on that below...



How to watch 'Doctor Who' season 1 from anywhere

If you're a UK resident enjoying your own adventures through space and time — or simply overseas this weekend — you can still watch new "Doctor Who" episodes for free on BBC iPlayer. However, due to geoblocking restrictions, you won't be able to use the service as you would at home.

Luckily, downloading a VPNallows you to stream your favorite content from anywhere. These simple pieces of software can change your IP address, allowing you to access on-demand content or live TV just as you would at home.

(Don't forget that you'll still need a valid TV Licence to watch new "Doctor Who" episodes while abroad — or back on Gallifrey!)

How to watch 'Doctor Who' season 1: Stream on Disney Plus

Disney Plus is now the international home of "Doctor Who." That means that viewers outside the U.K. can watch new "Doctor Who" episodes on the streamer — as well as the three David Tennant-starring 60th anniversary episodes, and Ncuti Gatwa's first full outing as the Time Lord, "The Church on Ruby Road". Episodes debut on Disney Plus at the same time they appear on BBC iPlayer, meaning that the first two stories of the new season — "Space Babies" and "The Devil's Chord" — will be available from 7pm (ET) and 4pm (PT) on Friday, May 10 in the US, and 9am (AEST) on Saturday, May 11 in Australia. And remember, if you're a British Whovian away from home on "Doctor Who" day, you can still use NordVPN to tune in via iPlayer from abroad.

'Doctor Who' season 1 trailer

If you can't wait to see what the TARDIS has in store this year, check out the official "Doctor Who" season 1 trailer.