New 'Mickey 17' trailer gives us a deeper look at Robert Pattinson's upcoming sci-fi dark comedy romp

After countless date changes, Bong Joon-ho's (Parasite) next movie, Mickey 17 , finally seems locked and ready for a March 7 release in theaters. Its first trailer , released back in September, was a riot and completely sold us on this adaptation of Edward Ashton's novel, but Warner is now ensuring that everyone is well aware of it with a second, meatier public look at the sci-fi feature.

With Ashton directly involved in the creative process and Bong Joon-ho adapting the book himself as the sole screenwriter, expectations are high for this one, which seems to be an expert mix of accessible adventure and black comedy. It might remind followers of the South Korean filmmaker of Okja (2017) and, to a smaller degree, of his take on Snowpiercer (2013). The all-star cast includes Robert Pattinson, Steven Yeun, Naomie Ackie, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo. Add it all up and Warner could have a big winner in its hands for the early spring season.

Before we run through the more spoiler-y second trailer, watch it for yourself below:

Unless you've read the novel, chances are you have some questions after this trailer, and that's good. The trailer showcases the satirical tone and unhinged performances that most of the actors are delivering. We also get more looks at some of the native creatures found on Niflheim's frozen surface and Mark Ruffalo's ruthless villain, who's willing to tear through anyone in the name of science (and probably profits).

It all looks like good fun taken to the next level by an impressive cast, but we're still wondering about the overall direction of the movie and whether Bong Joon-ho's real vision is a bit more grim than what the studio is selling here (this wouldn't be a surprise considering his body of work). We have almost no doubts the filmmaker has once again struck a good balance between drama and comedy.

On top of the second trailer, a new poster full of Mickeys has been released:

The wait is almost over for sci-fi fans (or Twilight haters who just want to see Robert Pattinson dying over and over again) and we think Mickey 17 is lining up to be one of the best sci-fi movies of the year.