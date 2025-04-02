Familiar faces return in 'Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld', which hits Disney+ on May the 4th (video)

Disney has revealed its third animated Star Wars anthology series, which takes us deeper into the galaxy's darkest corners through the eyes of two infamous bounty hunters.

Disney has released a trailer unveiling 'Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld', an upcoming anthology of shorts focusing on the seedy underbelly of the galaxy far, far away.

Following on from last year's Tales of the Empire, there have been rumors about an animated Star Wars anthology series focusing on bounty hunters, so it comes as little surprise that Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld is coming to our screens on May the 4th.

After making surprising comebacks in The Book of Boba Fett and The Bad Batch season 3, respectively, Cad Bane and ex-Sith assassin Asajj Ventress are the two lead roles in this new collection of shorts, which will focus on previously untold tales set during the early days of the Empire.

Via StarWars.com, we've learned that Asajj Ventress' episodes will give fans a look at what happened after she was "given a new chance at life," while Cad Bane "confronts an old friend" in the other half of the six-episode season. Needless to say, the quality of Lucasfilm's in-house animation work only goes up with each passing year.

Cad Bane's return to animation is welcome and could tie into his role in The Book of Boba Fett, but it's Asajj Ventress' shocking resurrection before her guest appearance in The Bad Batch that has diehard Star Wars fans excited. She was seemingly killed at the end of the novel Dark Disciple, and her rebirth hasn't been explained... yet.

Alongside the trailer, Disney and Lucasfilm shared a stylish poster that makes credits seem like the most important thing in the galaxy:

Star Wars Tales of the Underworld poster

(Image credit: Disney)

Many believed Disney and Lucasfilm would be saving an announcement such as this for Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 later this month, but now it seems that the Lucasfilm Animation panel set for April 18 will focus on Star Wars' next animated show first and foremost.

