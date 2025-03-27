Explore a hostile world, build up your wheely big base, and chat to your clones in upcoming sci-fi survival game 'The Alters' (video)

If you need something done, do it yourselves.

The Alters
(Image credit: 11 Bit Studios)

Check out the latest trailer for sci-fi survival game "The Alters"

Back in 2023, we introduced you to an unconventional space exploration survival game from Polish developer 11 Bit Studios called "The Alters," that plunks a hardworking colonist named Jan down on an alien planet after suffering a crash landing.

To stay alive, Jan must clone himself or die on this cosmic rock in the aftermath of being stranded. The Alters is a base-building enterprise that invites clever players to become engaged in a variety of useful skills, repairs, and hobbies for this handy collection of Jans that will hopefully lead to a peaceful and prosperous settlement.

11 Bit Studios has recently released the first two videos in a series called Expedition Logs. The first entry showcases how different The Alters is from other survival games, while the second focuses on the interactions between your various cloned selves. Watch them below:

The Alters | Expedition Logs Ep. 1 - Not Your Typical Survival Game - YouTube The Alters | Expedition Logs Ep. 1 - Not Your Typical Survival Game - YouTube
Watch On
The Alters | Expedition Logs Ep.2 - Can You Handle More Of Yourself? - YouTube The Alters | Expedition Logs Ep.2 - Can You Handle More Of Yourself? - YouTube
Watch On

To make matters worse for Jan and his clones, this exoplanet they’re marooned on is not exactly the most hospitable in the galaxy due to its proximity to a massive radiation-emitting sun.

Jan must speed up the construction timeline for his wheel-shaped headquarters by mining resources and harnessing the power of Rapidium crystals with a quantum computer to duplicate himself and build a workforce with common goals and ambitions. These alternative copies are based on Jan’s own life choices and career decisions.

But replicating yourself and keeping these sentient beings happy is no simple task, especially when they each have their own distinctive personalities, personal paths, and specific aptitudes. As we've seen in the recent sci-fi cloning movie "Mickey 17", their emotional stability is a necessary aspect to manage, too. Good luck with that!

"The Alters" will be released for PC via Steam, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5 in 2025. In the meantime, check out our list of upcoming space games for more awesome sci-fi titles to look forward to this year.

