Save up to $110 on the Elegoo Mars 2 Pro 3D printer at Amazon

You can now save a whopping $110 on Elegoo's Mars 2 Pro resin 3D printer when you grab it from Amazon, so if you want to kickstart your day with a deal, you're in luck.

We like this deal a lot, it's a $110 discount (opens in new tab) on a 3D printer that features in our best 3D printers guide and it's not often you see discounts like this. Some of the best features of this printer are that it has a built-in air filter, it offers fast, high-resolution layer printing and you'll do well to find something that matches it in it's price range.

On the face of it, you only get $60 off so you must click to apply the coupon to save a further $50 on the price you pay. If you like this deal and want to check out more, or 3D printers aren't quite for you then you can always check out our telescope deals, camera deals and our VR headset deals guides, for top discounts.

(opens in new tab) Elegoo Mars 2 Pro 3D Printer $310 now $249.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab). Apply the coupon to save an extra $50 ($110 in total) on a printer that you'll be hard pressed to beat in its price range. You get a 3.5 inch touch screen, faster printing and a print volume that's perfect for figures and tabletop models. We've reviewed this 3D printer recently and can vouch for its quality.

This is actually a printer we've tested so we can vouch for its quality and if you want a more in-depth look at it, you can read our Elegoo Mars 2 Pro review. It is a smaller sized model so it's not ideal for larger prints but it is a model that helps 3D printing to become more accessible and affordable than ever.

For your money you get a 3.5 inch touch screen, a 1620 x 2560 pixel (or 50 microns) printing resolution, faster printing than it's predecessors and build volume of 129mm x 80mm x 160mm. The printer size is 200mm x 200mm x 410mm and it's a perfect small 3D printer that you can move around and fit into tight spaces.

If you're looking to create and print tabletop models and figures or something of a similar size, this printer is the one for you. It may not be the best option for larger models but that doesn't mean it isn't a quality printer. It's also one of the top models out there in the price range and with the discount of up to $110 (opens in new tab), this deal shows great value.

