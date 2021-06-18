Hooded Horse unveils 3 new space strategy games in at E3. Here's their 1st trailer.

Three new space strategy games were unveiled at the E3 games expo this week with an exclusive, brand-new trailer.

The three games, from Hooded Horse, a Dallas based games publisher, include Terra Invicta, Alliance of the Sacred Suns and Falling Frontier.

All three space strategy games were showcased for the very first time at this years' E3 games event and are scheduled for release in late 2021. For those anticipating their release, all three games can be wishlisted on Steam.

Related: Space Games — The latest deals, news and more

Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: Hooded Horse) Image 2 of 11 (Image credit: Hooded Horse) Image 3 of 11 (Image credit: Hooded Horse) Image 4 of 11 (Image credit: Hooded Horse) Image 5 of 11 (Image credit: Hooded Horse ) Image 6 of 11 (Image credit: Hooded Horse ) Image 7 of 11 (Image credit: Hooded Horse ) Image 8 of 11 (Image credit: Hooded Horse) Image 9 of 11 (Image credit: Hooded Horse) Image 10 of 11 (Image credit: Hooded Horse) Image 11 of 11 (Image credit: Hooded Horse)

These sci-fi games will allow you to explore the vastness of space and fight battles within our solar system whilst also venturing out into the universe and beyond.

"Terra Invicta" sees an invasion of Earth in which you, the player, must defend humanity by countering alien influence over the world, industrializing the solar system and battling against fleets of invaders.

In "Alliance of the Sacred Suns," you get to play as the last monarch of a human empire on the brink of collapse. In this futuristic strategy game, you will have to navigate the tricky world of politics by forging alliances and manipulating characters with their own agendas, all whilst preparing your unwary empire for its greatest threat: "the Xyl."

Related: Halo Infinite E3 trailer promises epic multiplayer battles later this year

Lastly, "Falling Frontier" is a real-time strategy game with a campaign in which the player will lead the forces of Saturn's greatest moon, Titan (one of many playable factions) in an effort to maintain its independence from Mars.

Todd D'Arcy, CEO of Stutter Fox Studios said: "The player must use all the mechanics Falling Frontier makes available to wage asymmetric warfare. Raiding supply lines, laying in ambush behind planets, destroying recon stations—intel and logistics are the keys to preserving Titan's independence.

The events the player will experience in this war lead directly to the first human expansion beyond our own Solar System."