'District 9' sequel 'is coming' says writer and director Neill Blomkamp

Made in 2009, "District 9" was the first cinematic sci-fi masterpiece in many years; a sequel opens up all sorts of interesting possibilities

Writer and director Neill Blomkamp has said that a sequel to his directorial debut, the epic, gritty sci-fi "District 9," is on its way. He revealed that he writing partners Terri Tatchell — who co-wrote the movie — and Sharlto Copley, who starred in it, are in the process of writing the screenplay for "District 10."

"District 10 screenplay also being written by @sharlto (Sharlto Copley) @territachell (Terri Tatchell) and I. Its [sic] coming…" Blomkamp said in a recent tweet.

Blomkamp wrote "District 9" based on growing up in South Africa during apartheid. It received four Academy Award nominations, including best picture and original screenplay for Blomkamp and Terri Tatchell.

It tells the story — in a documentary-like format — of a giant spacecraft, full of extraterrestrial refugees, that appears over Johannesburg, South Africa and the helpless aliens are forced to live in slum-like conditions on Earth. It's an obvious commentary on the sociopolitical climate of the time — and the place — but it packs a mighty punch, together with some imaginative and unexpected plot twists and phenomenal performances, mainly by Copley. If you haven't watched it yet, go and do so, immediately.

The prospect of a sequel opens up all sorts of interesting possibilities. There was only one ship to begin with, but you'd forgive the aliens (who are referred to as 'prawns' in a derogatory manner) if they came return to Earth with an axe to grind over how they'd been treated.

Lest we forget, Blomkamp also gave us "Elysium" and while it's not quite as epic as "District 9," it's still pretty damn good. Heck, even "Chappie" is enjoyable in it's own way.

In a 2017 Reddit AMA, Blomkamp explained why a sequel hadn’t yet been announced, but left the door open for the possibility.

"Ok, so with 'District 10' the basic answer is yes," he replied to the AMA's most upvoted question. "I want to go back to that world and tell rest of the story with Wikus and Christopher. The issue right now is that I have many other projects and ideas that I also want to work on and complete ... and most importantly, the exact right REASON to make District 10 needs be very clear. The first film was based so explicitly on real themes and topics from South Africa that effected [sic] me greatly growing up there, that we need to make sure the next film does not forget that."

