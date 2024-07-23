Disney 'Dreams That Soar' drone show lights up sky with Star Wars, Marvel and more sci-fi favorites

Walt Disney World and Disneyland have been dazzling guests for decades with their nighttime spectaculars. Incorporating everything from elaborate fireworks displays and inspired water projections to stunning pyrotechnics and the half-million-plus LED lights that brought the fan-favorite Main Street Electrical Parade to sparkling life, these evening events have consistently provided a perfect way for patrons to cap off a busy day at the parks.

With its new Dreams That Soar show — performed nightly through Sept. 2 at Orlando's Disney Springs shopping and dining district — the company is continuing this tradition, but ratcheting it up with a fresh technological twist. More specifically, the limited-time evening event is leveraging 800 drones to retell some of Disney's most iconic tales. But as the production's title cleverly suggests, its content is solely focused on flight, including nods to popular franchises and characters that are associated with their ability to take to the skies.

As expected, this approach sees the likes of Peter Pan, Dumbo, and even the helium balloon-propelled house from Pixar's "Up" brought to life by the carefully choreographed, sky-illuminating tech. But the spectacle's specific theme also opens the gates to science fiction films and heroes, from Wall-E and "Big Hero 6"'s Baymax to everyone's favorite space ranger, Buzz Lightyear. Of course, Disney's biggest sci-fi properties — " Star Wars " and " Marvel " — are not only present and accounted for, but serve as two of the nearly10-minute performance's most significant inclusions.

WALL-E and EVA from the Disney Dreams That Soar drone show. (Image credit: Future)

First up — following a heart-warming reunion between the aforementioned Waste Allocation Load Lifter and his lady love EVE — Luke Skywalker's voice fills the night sky with, "I want to learn the ways of the Force and become a Jedi like my father." While the familiar line, which is accompanied by a drone-powered representation of Tatooine's twin sunsets, serves to get "Star Wars'" fans attention, it's merely the set-up for something, literally, much bigger.

The blackness above Disney's man-made Lake Buena Vista is suddenly consumed by the Death Star station, Darth Vader's labored breathing kicks in, and Obi-Wan Kenobi reminds us, "That's no moon." Guests are then treated to an effects-packed recreation of the siege on the doomed space station.

While we imagine most of the show's drones are utilized to assemble the massive Death Star, there are apparently enough left over to also replicate X-Wing Fighter laser fire. As the station slowly spins — an impressive effect in and of itself — it's blasted from all sides by green and red projectiles. The minute or so scene is also peppered with iconic "Star Wars" music, familiar audio effects, and plenty of memorable lines ("Red Five standing by.,) and rousing moments, like Han Solo giving Luke the "all clear" to finish the job. As the scene concludes, sparkling, slowly diminishing lights signal the Death Star's demise.

The Death Star from the Disney Dreams That Soar drone show. (Image credit: Future)

While the classic "Episode IV" scene should have little trouble raising goosebumps among the galaxy far, far away's biggest fans, Dreams That Soar also packs a nice surprise for those who prefer Starlord to "Star Wars."" Just past the show's halfway point — and following a brief appearance from Baymax, who goes from inflatable healthcare companion to armored superhero — the "Guardians of the Galaxy" theme begins playing. And just as suddenly as the Death Star had appeared minutes earlier, hundreds of blue- and orange-illuminated drones instantaneously synchronize to create Peter Quill's trusty spacecraft , the Milano.

The ship hovers and rotates a bit before the scene transforms and leans into the series' sillier side. An enormous cassette tape appears, dance music booms from the speakers, and we hear Quill invite his crew to a dance off. The performance continues with one of its most inspired drone tricks, as the tape turns into a vibrant, rainbow-rivaling backdrop that the Guardians begin dancing in front of.

Image 1 of 3 The Milano from the Disney Dreams That Soar drone show. (Image credit: Future) Baymax from the Disney Dreams That Soar drone show. (Image credit: Future) Buzz Lightyear from the Disney Dreams That Soar drone show. (Image credit: Future)

But it's how Starlord, Groot, Gamora, Drax and more are brought to life that most impresses. Unlike Dream That Soar's other characters, who are formed with colorful, choreographed drones, the Guardians are realized as blank silhouettes against a moving backdrop. While they're essentially created with negative space, they're full of life and nuanced details — like the flowing tails of Quill's trench coat — that make them unmistakable representations of the beloved Marvel heroes.

Whether you're a longtime "Star Wars" fan or you just can't get enough of the "Guardians of the Galaxy"s mixtape-loving misfits, Dreams That Soar is a fun way to celebrate your love of both sci-fi franchises. Of course, Disney and Pixar enthusiasts with an affection for the brands' cloud-parting protagonists from Mary Poppins to Buzz Lightyear, are also in for a treat.

Beyond just experiencing the show for its inclusion of popular properties and their protagonists though, it's well worth watching the performance to see what's possible when Disney mixes its signature magic with the latest entertainment-enhancing tech.