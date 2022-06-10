Sci-fi adventure game 'Deliver Us Mars' launches on September 27

The release date for "Deliver Us Mars," an ambitious sci-fi adventure sequel to "Deliver Us Moon" has been revealed by the game's label, Frontier Foundry.

There's quite a selection of sci-fi and space-based games out there on the market today. While a few games capture the imagination of players due to their fictional nature, there are some that are slightly more realistic. "Deliver Us Moon" is one of the latter and now the release date for it's sequel has been announced.

We recently spoke to the game's developers back in May, where they answered some interesting questions. Since then, it's been revealed that Deliver Us Mars will be coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC on September 27. If gaming and sci-fi games are your thing then be sure to check out our VR headset deals.

Deliver Us Mars follows the story of Kathy Johnson, who joins a crew on board a space shuttle on a desperate mission to Mars. With Earth's climate and condition rapidly deteriorating, The mission to the Red Planet is a vital one to save humanity by retrieving Colonisation vessels known as ARKs.

Players progress in the game by completing missions, challenges and puzzles by fighting 0 gravity, scuba diving and exploring a detailed depiction of Mars' surface. Players will find sandy surfaces, icy valleys and abandoned colonies on the Red Planet in their attempt to save Earth from climate disaster.

Recommended Retail Prices for Deliver Us Mars is $29.99/£24.99 upon launch and $34.99/£29.99 for PC-only Deluxe edition. If you want to see more or cant wait for the game's release then you can always check out the trailer (opens in new tab).

