In photos: Boeing's Starliner Orbital Test Flight 2 mission to the International Space Station

Boeing will launch its Starliner spacecraft on its second uncrewed test flight to the International Space Station on Tuesday (Aug. 3), at 1:20 p.m. EDT (1720 GMT).

The Orbital Flight Test 2 (OFT-2 mission) will spend about one week at the International Space Station before returning to Earth with a parachute-assisted landing in New Mexico. If all goes according to plan, Boeing will soon begin launching astronauts to the orbiting lab for NASA with the new spacecraft.

