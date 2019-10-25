Watch a Huge Asteroid Fly by Earth Today in a Live Webcast

An enormous asteroid will fly by Earth today (Oct. 25), and you can watch it zip by in a live webcast from the Virtual Telescope Project.

Asteroid 1998 HL1 will be 3.86 million miles (6.21 million kilometers) away from Earth — about 10 times the average distance to the moon — when it makes its closest approach at 1:17 p.m. EDT (1717 GMT), according to NASA.

The Virtual Telescope Project, an online observatory founded by astrophysicist Gianluca Masi of the Bellatrix Astronomical Observatory in Ceccano, Italy, will stream live telescope views of the asteroid just before the close encounter, beginning at 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT). You can watch it live in the window above, courtesy of Masi, or directly via the Virtual Telescope Project's website.

Gianluca Masi of the Virtual Telescope Project captured this image of the potentially hazardous asteroid 1998 HL1 on Oct. 23, 2019, at 1:41 p.m. EDT (1741 GMT), when the asteroid was about 4.1 million miles (6.6 million kilometers) away from Earth. The image comes from a single 300-second exposure captured remotely using the Virtual Telescope Project’s Elena telescope. The telescope tracked the asteroid’s movement, so the asteroid appears as a white dot in front of a background of star trails. (Image credit: Courtesy of Gianluca Masi/ The Virtual Telescope Project

NASA classifies asteroid 1998 HL1 as "potentially hazardous" because the space rock has the "potential to make threatening close approaches to the Earth." That doesn't mean the asteroid poses a threat this time around. The agency defines all asteroids whose orbits around the sun come within 4.6 million miles (7.8 million km) of Earth's orbit, and that have a diameter of at least 500 feet (meters) as "potentially hazardous asteroids."

Asteroid 1998 HL1 measures about 1,800 feet (550 m) in diameter, or about the height of the Sears Tower in Chicago, according to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory. "This will make it quite bright around the time of the flyby," Masi wrote in a description of today's webcast.

Today's flyby will be the closest one until Oct. 26, 2140, when it will be just slightly closer to Earth at a distance of 3.84 million miles (6.18 million km). So, 1998 HL1 won't pose a real threat to Earth for the foreseeable future.

