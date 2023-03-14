Axiom Space to reveal Artemis 3 moonwalking spacesuits on March 15. Here's how to watch it live.

A new generation of lunar spacesuits is ready for a big reveal.

Houston-based company Axiom Space will showcase prototypes of its moon spacesuits for Artemis missions on the moon during a live event Wednesday (March 15) starting at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT). You can watch the webcast here at Space.com, via NASA Television.

Axiom Space will build the spacesuits for Artemis 3, which will touch down at the lunar south pole with astronauts on board as soon as December 2025. The company was selected for that mission, the first to put humans on the moon since 1972, from a larger NASA spacesuit contract on Sept. 7, 2022.

NASA selected Axiom and a team led by Collins Aerospace to develop and build spacesuits for future missions to the moon and the International Space Station in June 2022. The money will be furnished via "task orders" with a total value, across all contracts, of $3.5 billion through 2034.

The Artemis 3 award has a base value of $228.5 million and is the first such task order in the manifest. Axiom has not made spacesuits for NASA before, but the company is an agency partner in other ventures; for example, the Axiom's Ax-1 mission ran the first commercial crewed mission to the ISS in 2022 aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon, and Ax-2 will lift off later this year.

In the longer term, Axiom plans a commercial hub on the ISS that would include a movie studio. Eventually, Axiom's modules will detach from the ISS and become an independent private space station in low Earth orbit.

Artist's rendering of concept design for Axiom Station berthed at the Harmony module of the International Space Station. (Image credit: Axiom Space)

"Planned during the reveal activities are remarks from NASA and Axiom Space experts, a suit demonstration, as well as question-and-answer sessions with media and students," NASA said in a March 8 statement (opens in new tab) about the March 15 event.

Participants at the event will include:

Bob Cabana, associate administrator, NASA

Vanessa Wyche, center director, NASA Johnson Space Center

Lara Kearney, manager, Extravehicular Activity and Human Surface Mobility Program, NASA Johnson

Kate Rubins, NASA astronaut

Michael Suffredini, president and CEO, Axiom Space

Mark Greeley, program manager for Extravehicular Activity, Axiom Space

Russell Ralston, deputy program manager for Extravehicular Activity, Axiom Space

Peggy Whitson, Axiom-2 commander, Axiom Space

John Shoffner, Axiom-2 pilot, Axiom Space

