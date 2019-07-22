Apollo 11 Launches Into 'America's Got Talent' This Week! (Exclusive Clip)

Watch out, "America's Got Talent." Apollo 11 is launching onto your stage.

As the world celebrates the 50th anniversary of NASA's historic moon landing mission, the event — perhaps one of the most iconic displays of U.S. talent in history — will land on the NBC talent show Tuesday night (July 23). You can see an exclusive sneak peek at the episode above, courtesy of NBC.

During Tuesday night's episode, light projection artist Alex Dowis of Light Art Show will recreate the launch of Apollo 11 set to music and President John F. Kennedy's historic "We choose to go to the moon" speech in a bid to impress the "America's Got Talent" judges. Former NBA basketball star Dwayne Wade will join the regular crew as a guest judge.

Image 1 of 2 The Apollo 11 moon landing takes the stage on NBC's "America's Got Talent" Tuesday, July 23, in a must-see performance by Light Art Show's light projection artist Alex Dowis. (Image credit: Trae Patton/NBC) Image 2 of 2 The Apollo 11 moon landing takes the stage on NBC's "America's Got Talent" Tuesday, July 23, in a must-see performance by Light Art Show's light projection artist Alex Dowis. (Image credit: Trae Patton/NBC)

"Oh my gosh, is that J.F.K.?" an awed Gabrielle Union (actor and judge) asks fellow judge Howie Mandel. Yup, Mandel answers.

While we can't tell you how Dowis' performance will do, it does look pretty spectacular. But based on this clip, we're not sure it's enough to impress Simon Cowell.

You can catch the Apollo 11 edition of "America's Got Talent" on NBC Tuesday, July 23, at 8 p.m. EDT/PDT.