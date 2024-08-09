'Alien: Romulus' is just 1 week away. Watch 2 new terrifying clips to get ready (video)

We only have seven more days to wait until director Fede Alvarez's highly-anticipated sequel "Alien: Romulus" makes us once again scream in outer space.

The film will introduce us to the abandoned outer space slaughterhouse that houses a hive of extraterrestrial biomechanical beasts known as xenomorphs. With just one week to wait, a new pair of sneak peeks help whet our appetites for this seventh entry in the storied sci-fi horror franchise.

The first recently-hatched teaser titled "10 Days" attacks your senses with a haunting sonic cue replicated from Ridley Scott's original "Alien" and then offers some disturbing images of the adult warrior xenomorphs in all their practical effects glory from J. Alan Scott and his award-winning Legacy Effects team, lots of corridor running, screaming, sweating, facehugger violations, chestburster expulsions and a general sense of horrific mayhem. "Once they grab hold, they never let go."

Alien: Romulus | 10 Days - YouTube Watch On

It's important to note the atmospheric visuals here from Mexican cinematographer Galo Olivares that emulate the brilliant work previously accomplished by "Alien" DP Derek Vanlint and "Aliens" DP Adrian Biddle. And that's perfectly appropriate since this movie serves as a link between the timelines of those two classics. Anyone who's viewed Olivares' striking camera sorcery in the 2020 dark fantasy film "Gretel & Hansel" is already well informed of this talented filmmaker's remarkable eye.

In case you just arrived on planet Earth or have intentionally sequestered yourself from all relevant forms of pop culture media, here's the official "Romulus" synopsis:

"'Alien: Romulus' takes the phenomenally successful 'Alien' franchise back to its roots: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe.

"The film stars Cailee Spaeny ("Civil War"), David Jonsson ("Agatha Christie's Murder is Easy"), Archie Renaux ("Shadow and Bone"), Isabela Merced ('The Last of Us"), Spike Fearn ("Aftersun"), and Aileen Wu. Fede Alvarez ('Evil Dead," "Don’t Breathe") directs from a screenplay he wrote with frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues ("Don’t Breathe 2") based on characters created by Dan O'Bannon and Ronald Shusett."

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Alien: Romulus I "Kay's Escape" Official Clip - YouTube Watch On

The second video is a short clip of Isabela Merced's character, Kay, in a wet, murky passageway that brings to mind the scene where Newt is abducted underwater by a creature in "Aliens." In this rain-drenched sequence, Kay is tormented by a stomping xenomorph stalking her from above. Those gasping breaths and grunts heard in this intense scenario will soon be replicated in multiplexes around the globe!

"Alien: Romulus" invades theaters and IMAX on Aug. 16, 2024.