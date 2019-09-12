'Ad Astra' Gets Haunting Score from Dev Hynes of Blood Orange (Exclusive Video)

The space thriller "Ad Astra" starring Brad Pitt is almost here, and now you can see a haunting glimpse at the science fiction film courtesy of musician Dev Hynes of Blood Orange.

In the new clip, called "Ad Astra: Sounds of Space," Hynes turned to deep space and historic archives to find just the right soundtrack to scenes from the new space film.

"Hynes utilized actual sounds of space such as planetary radio emissions and archival vocals from space missions to create this hypnotic and moody score to accompany the new film visual," 20th Century Fox said in a statement.

Related: Biggest Space Movies to Watch in 2019

The space thriller "Ad Astra" starring Brad Pitt gets the haunting soundtrack from Dev Hynes of Blood Orange, who used real sounds from space and historic missions to score this video. (Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Listen closely to the 1-minute, 45-second clip and you'll hear beeps and audio from past space launches. (I specifically caught a vintage "mission sequence start" bit before a countdown to a U.S. launch, but it's tough to tell which one.)

In "Ad Astra," Pitt portrays Roy McBride, an astronaut who takes on a mission to the edge of the solar system to search for his missing father (also an astronaut) portrayed by actor Tommy Lee Jones. From past trailers, we know McBride goes to the moon, has a shootout in a moon buggy race, heads to Mars and possibly beyond.

"Ad Astra" lands in theaters on Sept. 20.

Email Tariq Malik at tmalik@space.com or follow him @tariqjmalik. Follow us @Spacedotcom and Facebook