Boomerang-Shaped Galaxy Reveals Clues to Colossal Clusters

Astronomers have
The boomerang-shaped
In the new study,
"These
A strangely bent
The newfound galaxy
The new bent galaxy
The
These jets have
Edwards and her colleagues noticed
By measuring the angle of the bent lobes, the team
The density inside
Edwards and her
Intergalactic
In general, galaxies
Clusters and
Over time, the clumps and threads of this
Much of this gas is
But the X-ray-emitting gas in filaments is much more
The technique used by Edwards and her colleagues, which uses radio frequencies that can reach a host of ground-based
Knowing how much material
- Top