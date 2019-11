Sunlight glints off the International Space Station with the blue limb of Earth providing a dramatic backdrop in this photo taken by an astronaut on the shuttle Endeavour just before it docked after midnight on Feb. 10, 2010 during the STS-130 mission. (Image: © NASA)

MOFFETT FIELD, A new company called Three-dimensional Printing out parts "It makes Dunn discussed the Saving time and Made in Space took Singularity Dunn and Made in "These things Printing out Instead, they'd just Space printing could Missions to other Some researchers Theoretically, "You can just Early days yet The company is The next big step For its initial If a printer passes Three-dimensional Even though the "There's Newest