This is another of the first images sent back to Earth from the NASA's EPOXI mission after it flew by comet Hartley 2 around 7 a.m. PDT (10 a.m. EDT) on Nov. 4, 2010. (Image: © NASA/JPL-Caltech/UMD)

NASA's Deep Impact Deep Impact cruised Over the course of Deep Impact could "NASA's looking No more comet While the probe's "We're looking Whenever Deep Impact The observations And Deep Impact has Its $45 million "In these hard Deep Impact's Deep Impact The impact, which After that mission They planned to send So researchers Deep Impact has been The spacecraft has So it shouldn't come A week or so before NASA's broad EPOXI Deep