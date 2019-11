SAN FRANCISCO — A

Astronomers have

And that trend is

The future lies in

"The data rates

Changing how we

For hundreds of

In the past,

But that began to

As a result, the

1.5 million new

As an example, Bloom

Every night, Bloom

"How do we go

Bloom and his

"This has

Other researchers

Galaxy Zoo is an

The future

Bloom said he and

Bloom cited the

The LSST will

For example, the

The challenge will

"We're now in a

Over the long haul,

While computer

But he's confident

"It's a very