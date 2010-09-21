Stunning Night Lights: Photos of New Spy Satellite's Launch

When a huge Atlas 5 rocket blasts off at night,photographers pay attention. And last night's rocket launch was no exception.

The unmanned Atlas 5 rocket launched from Vandenberg AirForce Base in California yesterday (Sept. 20) to send a new classifiedsatellite for "national security" into orbit for theU.S. National Reconnaissance Office, Air Force officials said. The satellite,while secret, is called NROL-41.

This stunning photo was taken by photographer Pat Corkeryfor United Launch Alliance, the joint Boeing-Lockheed Martin venture thatprovided the Atlas 5 rocket for last night's launch. Here, the 193-foot(59-meter) rocket is shown just after engine ignition.

Liftoff at 9:03:30 p.m. PDT (0003:30 EDT, 0403:30 GMT),about a half hour later than planned due to a parkedcar in a restricted zone, which caused a slight delay.

Launch close-ups aren't the only stand out photos fromthe Atlas 5 launch.

In this image below, the rocket appears to be riding thetip of a spear of light as it soars into space.

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Andrew Lee snapped thelong-exposure view of the liftoff.

The Atlas 5 launch that sent the NROL-41 satellite intospace was the second of three scheduled September launches from Vandenberg AirForce Base.

Unlike civilian or routine military satellite launches,the NROL-41 satellite's mission is a secret. The NationalReconnaissance Office imposed a media blackout on the satellite'sstatus as the mission approached the 4-minute mark to maintain security.