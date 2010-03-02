2010 Launch Log

A Russian Proton rocket launches three new Glonass navigation satellites into orbit on March 1, 2010 from Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan.

Every major space launch to orbit during the year 2010 islisted here. Please send any corrections to SPACE.com.

Failuresresulting in loss of mission are noted in red.

January 16: A Chinese Long March 3C rocket launches a new Beidou ("Compass" in Chinese) navigation satellite into orbit from Xichange Space Center in the Sichuan province. 11:12 a.m. EST (1612 GMT). Read More from Spaceflight Now.

January 27: A Russian Proton rocket launches the Raduga military communications satellite from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. 7:18 p.m. EST (0017 Jan. 28 GMT).

February 2: A Russian Soyuz rocket launches the unmanned Progress 36 cargo ship from Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, to ferry 2.5 tons of supplies to the crew of the International Space Station. 10:45 p.m. EST (0345 Feb. 3 GMT). Read More from Spaceflight Now.

February 2: Iran announced that it launched a Kavoshgan 3 rocket carrying a space capsule containing live animals into space. The rocket carried a rat named Helmiz 1, as well as two turtles and a worm, according to Iran's government-controlled Press TV news. Read More.

February 8: NASA's space shuttle Endeavour launches the STS-130 mission from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida to deliver the Tranquility connecting module and bay window-like Cupola to the International Space Station. 4:14 a.m. EST (0914 GMT). Read More. Full Shuttle Mission Coverage .

. February 11: A United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket launched NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory from the Space Launch Complex 41 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. 10:23 a.m. EST (1523 GMT). Read More.

February 11: An International Launch Services Proton rocket to launch the new Intelsat 16 communications satellite from Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. 7:39 p.m. EST (0039 GMT Friday). Read More from Spaceflight Now.

March 1: A Russian Proton rocket blasts off carrying three Glonass navigation satellites in a space shot from Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. 4:19 p.m. EST (2119 GMT). Read More from Spaceflight Now.

March 4: A United Launch Alliance Delta 4 rocket to launch GOES P(short for Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite P) for partnersNASA and NOAA in a space shot from Space Launch Complex 37B at the CapeCanaveral Air Force Station in Florida. 0455 GMT (11:55 p.m. EST Thursday), or 12:55 p.m. local time. ReadMore.

March 5: A Chinese Long March 4C rocket launches the Yaogan 9 Earth observation satellite from Jiuquan space launch center in the Gobi desert. ReadMore.

March 20: An International Launch Services Proton rocket launches the EchoStar 14 telecommunications satellite for U.S. direct-to-home broadcaster EchoStar Communications in a space shot from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. 1826:57 GMT (2:26:57 p.m. EDT) ReadMore.

March 29: Australia and the U.S. Air Force test launched a new hypersonic rocket that exceeded Mach 5.5 during flight from Woomera Test Range. ReadMore.

