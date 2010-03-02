2010 Launch Log

Every major space launch to orbit during the year 2010 islisted here. Please send any corrections to SPACE.com.
Failuresresulting in loss of mission are noted in red.
- January 16: A Chinese Long March 3C rocket launches a new Beidou ("Compass" in Chinese) navigation satellite into orbit from Xichange Space Center in the Sichuan province. 11:12 a.m. EST (1612 GMT). Read More from Spaceflight Now.
- January 27: A Russian Proton rocket launches the Raduga military communications satellite from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. 7:18 p.m. EST (0017 Jan. 28 GMT).
- February 2: A Russian Soyuz rocket launches the unmanned Progress 36 cargo ship from Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, to ferry 2.5 tons of supplies to the crew of the International Space Station. 10:45 p.m. EST (0345 Feb. 3 GMT). Read More from Spaceflight Now.
- February 2: Iran announced that it launched a Kavoshgan 3 rocket carrying a space capsule containing live animals into space. The rocket carried a rat named Helmiz 1, as well as two turtles and a worm, according to Iran's government-controlled Press TV news. Read More.
- February 8: NASA's space shuttle Endeavour launches the STS-130 mission from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida to deliver the Tranquility connecting module and bay window-like Cupola to the International Space Station. 4:14 a.m. EST (0914 GMT). Read More. Full Shuttle Mission Coverage.
- February 11: A United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket launched NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory from the Space Launch Complex 41 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. 10:23 a.m. EST (1523 GMT). Read More.
- February 11: An International Launch Services Proton rocket to launch the new Intelsat 16 communications satellite from Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. 7:39 p.m. EST (0039 GMT Friday). Read More from Spaceflight Now.
- March 1: A Russian Proton rocket blasts off carrying three Glonass navigation satellites in a space shot from Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. 4:19 p.m. EST (2119 GMT). Read More from Spaceflight Now.
- March 4: A United Launch Alliance Delta 4 rocket to launch GOES P(short for Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite P) for partnersNASA and NOAA in a space shot from Space Launch Complex 37B at the CapeCanaveral Air Force Station in Florida. 0455 GMT (11:55 p.m. EST Thursday), or 12:55 p.m. local time. ReadMore.
- March 5: A Chinese Long March 4C rocket launches the Yaogan 9 Earth observation satellite from Jiuquan space launch center in the Gobi desert. ReadMore.
- March 20: An International Launch Services Proton rocket launches the EchoStar 14 telecommunications satellite for U.S. direct-to-home broadcaster EchoStar Communications in a space shot from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. 1826:57 GMT (2:26:57 p.m. EDT) ReadMore.
- March 29: Australia and the U.S. Air Force test launched a new hypersonic rocket that exceeded Mach 5.5 during flight from Woomera Test Range. ReadMore.
