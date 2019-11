Desiccation patterns on Earth (left) and Mars (right).

A series of huge cracks etched

The cracks were initially

?They resembled the desiccation

The average diameter of the

?When a meteorite impacts with

It had been estimated that Mars

However, these latest findings

Cracks on the crater floor were

Correction: Due to an error in press materials provided by the European Planetary Science Congress Press Office, we incorrectly reported the lake-bed cracks to have an average diameter of 70-140 kilometers. The figure has been corrected to 70-140 meters.