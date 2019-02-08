Ariana Grande's 'NASA' Song Launch Has the Space Agency Over the Moon

NASA responded to a tweet from pop star Ariana Grande with an image of the cosmos.

NASA and pop star Ariana Grande exchanged tweets today (Feb. 8) after her new album included a song titled with the space agency's acronym.

"Hey @ArianaGrande, we saw 'NASA' trending this morning and thought it was about one of our new discoveries. But we realized that you might need some space," NASA tweeted. (The second sentence is a reference to the contents of the song, which discuss Grande's need for time to herself and space away from a person she's in a relationship with.)

Grande has previously shown her love for the cosmos, expressing her love of Jupiter and Neptune on Twitter and wearing NASA's iconic meatball logo on clothing, and now she's back. The singer's new album, "thank u, next," includes a song titled NASA.

The song itself lives up to its name, rife with references to space exploration and the cosmos. "That's one small step for woman, one giant leap for womankind," Neil Armstrong's voice intones at the beginning of the song in a slightly remixed version of the historic moon landing pronouncement.

The lyrics continue the theme. "It's like I'm the universe and you be N-A-S-A," Grande sings. "I'm a star space, I'mma need space." In one verse, she discusses wanting to be able to discover things on her own, without constant company.

After all, space has a dark side sometimes, too. "Keep me in your orbit and you know you'll drag me under," she sings.

