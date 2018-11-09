Expedition 57: The Space Station Mission in Photos

Meet the Expedition 57 Crew

NASA

In 2018, three astronauts flew the 57th mission to the International Space Station, a trip that included much science, dazzling views and a harrowing launch abort for other crewmembers. See photos of the mission here.

This photo shows the core Expedition 57 crew: From left, Sergey Prokopyev of Roscosmos, Serena Auñón-Chancellor of NASA and Alexander Gerst of ESA, pose for a photo inside the ISS's cupola with the Solomon Islands visible through the windows.

Earth's 'Glory'

ESA/NASA

European Space Agency astronaut Alexander Gerst captured the space station's view of an atmospheric phenomenon called a glory on Sept. 14, 2018.

Halloween in Space

NASA/ESA/Alexander Gerst via Twitter

From left to right: Russian cosmonaut Sergey Prokopyev, European Space Agency astronaut Alexander Gerst and NASA astronaut Serena Auñón-Chancellor dressed up for Halloween at the International Space Station on Oct. 31, 2018.

Peek-a-boo

ESA/NASA

Expedition 57 Commander Alexander Gerst peers out of the Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft mostly hidden by cargo bags and the hatch itself.

A Peek at the Views

NASA

This Oct. 7, 2018 view from the ISS displays the Milky Way over Earth's Atmospheric glow from above South Australia.

European View

NASA

On Oct. 13, 2018, the ISS' orbit took the orbital complex over the Swiss Alps and Mediterranean coasts of Italy and France.

Northern European Sightings

NASA

At about 257 miles above the Earth, the International Space Station flew past, and over, Denmark, Germany, Sweden and Poland and the English Channel.

Splendid Scenes of Earth

NASA

From above the African continent, this still of a time-lapse imagery sequence depicts north Africa and the Mediterranean Sea. On the right, Japan's Kountori H-II Transfer Vehicle-7 is visible attached to the Harmony module and parts of the ISS's solar arrays and radiators are on the left side of the image.

Thumbs Up

NASA

Following completion of necessary maintenance of a Life Support Rack inside the U.S. Destiny laboratory, Expedition 57 Commander Alexander Gerst of ESA gives an all good sign.

Near and Far

NASA

In an ISS image showing Alaska's Aleutian Islands and the North Pacific Ocean, several parts of the ISS are highlighted. Japan's robotic manipulator system, attached to the Kibo laboratory module sits at right. In the upper left part of the Canadarm2 is visible.

Regular Maintenance Needed

NASA

Inside the U.S. Destiny laboratory, Expedition 57 Flight Engineer Serena Auñon-Chancellor of NASA removed an Air and Water Management Drawer from a Life Support Rack for routine maintenance work.