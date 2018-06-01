Did Malala Get Crushed by a Tesla? No, But Her Response to SpaceX’s Elon Musk Is Perfect

A Tesla Roadster and a mannequin "driver" were launched into space by a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket on Feb. 6, 2018. The Roadster came equipped with cameras to show the view from orbit.

In a satirical interaction almost too good to be true, activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai confronted Elon Musk on Twitter.

Yousafzai took to Twitter to address ClickHole's sarcastic assertion that she was struck by the Tesla Roadster Musk rocketed into orbit carrying the now infamous Starman.

Yesterday (May 31), Elon Musk's name surfaced on Twitter, but not for the reasons you might be thinking. In the wake of his recent activity on social media, ClickHole published an article titled "More Bad Press For Elon: The Car Elon Musk Launched Into Orbit Has Fallen Back Down To Earth And Crushed Malala Yousafzai."

The article, clearly a joke, centered around Musk's increasingly divisive reputationon Twitter. But Yousafzai responded swiftly and brilliantly. She tweeted at Elon Musk, "Hello from the other side," playing along with the satire. Eliciting a warm response back from Musk, she replied, "I'm keeping the car btw!"

For once in what feels like a very long time, the public Twitter dialogue about this bizarre interaction is both playful and positive. These tweets show that Yousafzai is not only unsurprisingly hilarious, but definitely gifted at bringing people together in peace, even on Twitter.

