Watch SpaceX's Elon Musk Play with a Flamethrower (Video)

But a few hours later, Musk tweeted "7K," an apparent claim that 7,000 folks have put orders down for the Boring flamethrower. And you can indeed put a flamethrower and a fire extinguisher in your cart at the site listed above, which also features a PayPal link. Maybe this flamethrower business is a welcome stress reliever for Musk, who is gearing up for the maiden launch of SpaceX's huge new Falcon Heavy rocket on Feb. 6.

If you do order one, let us know how it works! The Boring Company says it'll start shipping the flamethrowers in the spring.

