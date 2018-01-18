Space.com Talks with Astronaut Scott Tingle in Space Today!

Today at 12:20 p.m. EST (1720 GMT), Space.com will get a long-distance connection with NASA astronaut Scott Tingle on the International Space Station, and we want you to join us! You can watch it live here, courtesy of NASA TV. Do you have a question for Tingle in space? Let us know!

Space.com associate editor Sarah Lewin will speak with Tingle, who is on his first career spaceflight, to find out how the adaptation to space has been, what's surprised him most, if he would want to visit the moon - NASA's new goal - and what he looks forward to in an upcoming spacewalk. If you have a burning question for Tingle, or about life in space, let us know in the comments below or on our Facebook page here!

Tingle is a month into his half-year mission with the Expedition 54 (and later Expedition 55) crew on the ISS. He launched to the space station on Dec. 17aboard a Russian Soyuz spacecraft and arrived two days later on Dec. 19.

A captain in the U.S. Navy, Tingle was selected to join NASA's astronaut corps in 2009 and is a veteran test pilot. He hails from Randolph, Massachusetts and holds bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Southeastern Massachusetts University and a master's degree in mechanical engineering from Purdue University. He and his wife Raynette Mahelona have three children.

You can follow Tingle's mission on Twitter, where he posts photos and updates as @Astro_Maker.

You can read Tingle's official NASA biography here.

