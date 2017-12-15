The 2017 Geminid Meteor Shower: Amazing Photos by Stargazers

Over the Desert

The Geminid meteor shower of 2017 peaked overnight on Dec. 13 and 14 and thrilled stargazers able to see it with dazzling meteors. Read our full story and see a video here. See photos from the meteor shower by Space.com readers here. This Photo: Photographer Tyler Leavitt captured this image of a Geminid meteor dashing through the sky over the Mojave desert just south of Las Vegas, Nevada.

Bright Geminid Over Alaska

A gorgeous, green meteor flies toward the northern lights in this stunning image by astrophotographer Matthew Skinner. He captured the meteor over a mountain range near Palmer, Alaska just after midnight on Dec. 14, when the Geminid meteor shower was at its peak. To the left of the meteor, a lime-green aurora peeks out from the top of the mountain range.

Tarantula Photobombs the Geminid Meteor Shower

During a live webcast of the Geminid meteor shower, hosted by the Virtual Telescope Project, a tarantula crept across the camera as a meteor streaked across the sky in the upper edge of the image.

Las Vegas Burst

A Geminid meteor bursts through the night sky in this image taken by photographer Tyler Leavitt near Las Vegas, Nevada. Above the meteor, you can see the Andromeda galaxy, our closest galactic neighbor.

Behind a Tree

A Geminid meteor crosses the sky behind a tree in the Mojave desert in this photo by Tyler Leavitt.

Tuscon Desert Meteor

A giant Geminid meteor bursts into the edge of the frame in this shot taken by astrophotographer BG Boyd in Tucson, Arizona.

Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico Show

Photographer Jorge Colomer captured this shot of a Geminid meteor over Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico.

Paris, Texas Streaks

Multiple Geminid meteors streak through the sky in this photo captured by Tony Corso just south of Paris, Texas.

Clear Skies

Photographer Tony Corso captured a bright Geminid meteor under clear, starry skies just south of Paris, Texas.

Geminid Meteors over the Sierra Nevada Mountains

Three small Geminid meteors streak through the evening sky over snow-capped mountains at Donner Pass, a mountain range in the northern Sierra Nevadas. Photographer Tony Fuentes captured this image during the peak of the Geminid meteor shower on Dec. 13.

Through the Branches

