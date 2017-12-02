Slooh Airing 'Supermoon' Show Sunday: Watch It Live Online

The astronomy broadcasting service Slooh will air a special supermoon webcast Sunday (Dec. 3), starting at 9 p.m. EST (0200 GMT on Monday, Dec. 4).

You can watch it live at Slooh's website or here at Space.com, courtesy of Slooh.

The show celebrates this month's full moon, which coincides with the natural satellite's closest pass by Earth during its elliptical orbit around our planet. Such "supermoons" appear about 14 percent larger and 30 percent brighter than "minimoons," which occur when the object reaches full phase at or near its most distant point from Earth. [Supermoon 2017 Guide: When and How to See It]

"The intense luminosity of a full moon illuminates an inky night sky just enough to let a little healthy mischief creep in," Slooh representatives wrote in a statement. "Think of the supermoon as a full moon's full moon, so let's treat it as a brave lunar gesture before winter — the last chance of the season to get out and howl."

Slooh is airing Sunday's show in conjunction with its "Supermoon Challenge," which asks viewers to tell the organization about their supermoon plans this weekend. If you'd like to participate, send your ideas via email to editor@slooh.com, or post them on Twitter and Facebook with the tag #supermoonchallenge.

The Virtual Telescope Project will also air a supermoon show on Sunday, featuring shots of the full moon rising over the skyline of Rome. You can watch it online here, beginning at 11 a.m. EST (1600 GMT). [Supermoon Secrets: 7 Surprising Big Moon Facts]

Editor's note: If you capture a great shot of the supermoon or any other night sky view that you would like to share with Space.com for a possible story or gallery, send images and comments in to: spacephotos@space.com.

