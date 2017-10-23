'Others Will Follow': Behind-the-Scenes Photos of a Mars Film Short

The Last Person on Mars

A new sci-fi short film by Andrew Finch portrays a crewed mission to Mars that ends in catastrophe. Check out these behind-the-scenes photos from the making of "Others Will Follow." [Watch the Film: Martian Missive: 'Others Will Follow' Film Explores Last Message from Mars]

Interior of a Mock Spaceship

Filmmakers created mock electronics panels for their fictional spaceship with ordinary computer monitors.

Apollo 11

Co-director of photography Greg Cotten recreates the Apollo 11 moon landing in miniature form.

Wrecking a Spaceship

The crashed spaceship is actually much smaller in real life than it appears in the short film.

Under Construction

The mini spaceship model is seen under construction before "wrecking" into the dusty Martian landscape.

Setting the Scene

One of the filmmakers is seen working on the wrecked miniature spaceship model.

Wreckage in the Dark

Filmmakers shoot the miniature spaceship in the dark to create the scene where the crew crash-landed on Mars.

Back to 1969

A scene in the film is set in the year 1960, when the Apollo 11 astronauts first went to the moon.

A Lonely Astronaut

An astronaut played by Winston Tao is among the doomed crewmembers who attempt the risky mission to Mars.

Sound Effects

Andrew Finch, the director of "Others Will Follow," also produced the music and sound effects for the sci-fi short.