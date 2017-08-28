Katy Perry Heads to Space Before Landing at MTV Video Music Awards

Before Katy Perry landed at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday (Aug. 27), the singer made a quick trip to space and documented her (fictional) cosmic voyage in a video.

"I think I need to go to space to find myself," Perry says in the video after swiping upon a photo of Elon Musk on her phone.

Before she blasts off into space, Perry interviews experts in space exploration like Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin, NASA's record-breaking spacewoman Peggy Whitson and "Apollo 13" actor Kevin Bacon — who never actually went to space. When Perry asks him for advice, Bacon tells her, "Don't go to space. You're not an astronaut."

Katy Perry flies in onstage during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, California, on Aug. 27. (Image credit: Kevin Winter/Getty)

Then she promptly blasts off to the Red Planet in a purple rocket with teal details. Once she arrives, Perry decides Mars is "pretty chill," but complains that the lack of cell phone or internet service made it hard to upload photos to social media.

Perry also finds "a friend" on Mars – NASA's Curiosity rover, aka the Mars Science Laboratory. After snapping a few selfies with Curiosity, she gets a notification on her phone reminding her that she needs to host the VMAs that day.

Although it would take over a month for the fastest spacecraft that exist today to travel between Earth and Mars, Perry somehow makes it to Earth that same day, just in time to make a spectacular entrance at the VMAs in her shiny spacesuit.

