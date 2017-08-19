Bonnie Tyler Will Sing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' During the Actual Total Solar Eclipse

80s icon Bonnie Tyler will sing "Total Eclipse of the Heart" at the moment of totality on Royal Caribbean's Total Eclipse Cruise.

Total eclipse of the heart, meet a total eclipse of the sun: Bonnie Tyler's iconic hit from the 1983 is about to be in the right place at the right cosmic time.

Tyler is set to be a stellar guest on Royal Caribbean's Oasis of the Seas for the company's week-long Total Eclipse Cruise, Raisa Bruner reported at Time, and the pop star will sing her classic, "Total Eclipse of the Heart," just as the moon fully covers the sun.

The Total Eclipse Cruise sets sail Sunday (Aug. 20) from Port Canaveral, where space fans can visit Kennedy Space Center before embarking on their journey, according to Royal Caribbean. The ship will make its way toward the path of totality, sailing through the moment of darkness Aug. 21 after the total eclipse has crossed the continental United States, from coast to coast, for the first time since 1918. [Here's Our Spotify Playlist for Solar Eclipse 2017]

After the moment of totality, the cruise will continue to St. Maarten, St. Thomas and the Bahamas.

Tyler's totality performance will be accompanied by the band DNCE, who are best known for their 2015 song "Cake By the Ocean," according to Time.

You can read an interview with Tyler about rehearsing for totality and the making of the hit on Time.com.

Visit Space.com to see the total solar eclipse on Aug. 21, with a live webcast from NASA beginning at 12 p.m. EDT (1600 GMT).

Email Sarah Lewin at slewin@space.com or follow her @SarahExplains. Follow us @Spacedotcom, Facebook and Google+. Original article on Space.com.